STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid positivity rate slips below 1% across all Karnataka districts

Not yet time to let down guard, warn experts; testing should be kept up

Published: 16th October 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples from a passenger at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The positivity rate has dropped below 1 per cent in 30 districts in the state, however, experts caution that the government should maintain a high level of testing until November. Testing Positivity Rate (TPR) is the percentage of people testing positive for the virus, compared to the total number of people tested. If the positivity rate is high, it indicates high infection prevalence.

However, as per the World Health Organisation, positivity rate should be less than 5 per cent for two weeks, to ease restrictions. In spite of the government easing restrictions in July-end, the numbers are still low, and in October, the positivity rate has fallen below 1 per cent, indicating a good sign. On Friday, though, the number of cases shot up by 30 per cent.

According to State War Room data, for the past seven days, the overall TPR of the state was 0.31 per cent, with 20 districts showing a positivity rate lower than the state average. In the beginning of October, Chikkamagaluru (1.69 per cent), Kodagu (1.56 per cent), Udupi (1.19 per cent) and Dakshina Kannada (1.05 per cent) had positivity rate above 1 per cent. 

On October 12, only two districts had positivity rate above 1 per cent -- Mysuru (1.04 per cent) and Hassan (1.03 per cent) -- while by October 14, positivity rate has fallen below 1 per cent. Mysuru reported 0.82 per cent, Hassan 0.77 per cent, Uttara Kannada 0.55 per cent, Chikkamagaluru 0.49 per cent, Udupi 0.46 per cent, and all other districts recorded positivity rate less than 1 per cent. Kalaburagi and Yadgir reported zero TPR, while Bagalkot and Haveri have a positivity rate of 0.02 per cent. 

Dr MK Sudarshan, Chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), pointed out that though Karnataka is doing well, it is advisable that testing should not drop until November-end. “The situation in Karnataka is fairly good, with TPR below 1 per cent. However, in October and November, it is important to keep testing rate of 1,10,000 in the entire state, of which 50,000 tests should be in Bengaluru alone. Three things are important -- wearing masks, vaccination and testing. It is a good sign if the situation remains like this. The only thing that can cause a trigger is mutation, and appearance of a new variant of concern. Also, going by the population at large, Covid appropriate behaviour is unsatisfactory.”

Dr C N Manjunath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and a member of TAC, said it is not advisable to lower one’s guard till December. “We are observing a situation similar to the end of the first wave, when the state reported 300 to 500 new cases each day. It is similar in the rest of the country, except for Kerala, which is reporting 9,000 to 10,000 cases daily. The cases now are only family clusters and not community clusters. Positivity rate is declining, possibly due to a combination of vaccination, herd immunity and natural exposure.” He added that the third wave was predicted to hit in October-November, but time is running out. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp