Day’s count shoots up, 470 new Covid cases reported in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Amid Dasara celebrations, the daily Covid-19 caseload shot up by 34 per cent on Friday. While on Wednesday, 357 new cases were reported, the number reduced to 310 on Thursday, and increased to 470 on the last day of the festival -- an increase of 34.04 per cent.

Active cases, which saw a reduction the day earlier, once again rose to 9,671 on October 15. Experts have warned that people should be watchful for the next six months, as laxity in following Covid protocol could lead to a rise in cases. The total number of cases stands at 29,82,869, with Bengaluru accounting for 232 of the day’s cases. Active cases in the city stand at 6,746, while the total city tally reached 12,49,124.