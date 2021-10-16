STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Day’s count shoots up, 470 new Covid cases reported in Karnataka

Amid Dasara celebrations, the daily Covid-19 caseload shot up by 34 per cent on Friday.

Published: 16th October 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid Dasara celebrations, the daily Covid-19 caseload shot up by 34 per cent on Friday. While on Wednesday, 357 new cases were reported, the number reduced to 310 on Thursday, and increased to 470 on the last day of the festival -- an increase of 34.04 per cent.

Active cases, which saw a reduction the day earlier, once again rose to 9,671 on October 15.  Experts have warned that people should be watchful for the next six months, as laxity in following Covid protocol could lead to a rise in cases.  The total number of cases stands at 29,82,869, with Bengaluru accounting for 232 of the day’s cases. Active cases in the city stand at 6,746, while the total city tally reached 12,49,124.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Covid cases COVID 19
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp