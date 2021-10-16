STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Diesel touches Rs 100 per litre in Bengaluru

The price of diesel has touched Rs 100 per litre in Bangalore city. There are over 650 bunks that dispense diesel in the city and rural areas around Bangalore. 

Published: 16th October 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

file photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The price of diesel has touched Rs 100 per litre in Bengaluru. There are over 650 bunks that dispense diesel in the city and rural areas around Bangalore. 

Former Bangalore Petroleum Dealers Association and Karnataka Petroleum Dealers Association President, Ravindranath B R who owns the Hamsa bunk, told TNIE, “The prices are automatically computed depending on the product cost plus taxes and levies and transportation cost and we will sell diesel at Rs 100.00 from Saturday 6 am just like other bunks in the city.’’ The present petroleum dealers association president of Bangalore Dr Balaji Rao too confirmed that it diesel has touched Rs 100 and will sell at Rs 100 in all bunks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru diesel prices
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp