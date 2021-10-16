Diesel touches Rs 100 per litre in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The price of diesel has touched Rs 100 per litre in Bengaluru. There are over 650 bunks that dispense diesel in the city and rural areas around Bangalore.

Former Bangalore Petroleum Dealers Association and Karnataka Petroleum Dealers Association President, Ravindranath B R who owns the Hamsa bunk, told TNIE, “The prices are automatically computed depending on the product cost plus taxes and levies and transportation cost and we will sell diesel at Rs 100.00 from Saturday 6 am just like other bunks in the city.’’ The present petroleum dealers association president of Bangalore Dr Balaji Rao too confirmed that it diesel has touched Rs 100 and will sell at Rs 100 in all bunks.