North Bengaluru to see more flooding

BENGALURU: Termed as the grey area of the city, north Bengaluru is witnessing flooding, so much that people are finding it difficult to come out of their houses or even reach the airport. That’s not all. The Disaster Management Cell and the IISc have warned of more such havoc in the coming days. They point out that warnings and alerts issued two years ago were ignored by the government and development continued unfettered. In the case of the international airport, increased concretisation was the prime cause of water stagnation, they noted.

Experts including those from IISc emphasise that concretisation has increased across the city, more so in north Bengaluru, which has led to the present situation. According to an IISc report, paved surface area has increased by 1028 per cent in Bengaluru between 1973 and 2017. In north Bengaluru, it is over 85 per cent.

“North Benagluru is portrayed as the most upscale part of Bengaluru, but the recent flooding has only exposed the ground reality. Excessive political interference and formation of illegal layouts have led to this havoc. The government took no heed to the suggestions and advice of experts,” a senior official in the Urban Development Department said, seeking anonymity.

Prof T V Ramachandra from the Centre for Ecological Sciences at IISc said poor drainage system, change of land contour and unplanned development have resulted in flooding. Hilly areas were levelled for forming layouts. The topography of Bengaluru has also been changed and connectivity between lakes has been cut off.

More rain this weekend

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru has forecast rain and thunder showers over most parts of Karnataka for the next two days. The City recorded 14.8mm rainfall, HAL recorded 57.8mm up to 8.30pm on Friday, while Kempegowda International Airport recorded 13mm rainfall.