Now, get direct admission to PhD by taking 'research' in fourth year at Bangalore University

This is applicable for BA and BSc courses that start from the academic year 2021-22. Students will get hostel facilities on campus.

Published: 16th October 2021 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bangalore University

Bangalore University (Photo | Express)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BA and BSc students who enroll with Bangalore University this year and take up 'research' in their fourth year (NEP model) will be able to jump directly into PhD.

The intake for both BA and BSc is 30 students each. Students will get hostel facilities on campus.

In line with NEP, Bangalore University Vice Chancellor Venugopal on Saturday announced the launch of four-year courses for BA and BSc from the academic year 2021-22. He said that the course will have a multiple entry and exit option, will be skill-based, choice-based, cross-disciplinary, trans-disciplinary and multidisciplinary in nature and will provide students the option for electives across disciplines. 

After three years in BA and BSc, students can specialise in a subject for one more year or study research. Those who take up the one-year specialisation after three years of BA or BSc will attain an honours degree and can pursue one more year and complete post-graduation, while students who opt for research in the fourth year can get direct admission to PhD.

Fee relaxations will be given to SC, ST, OBC students, single girl children and persons with disability upon producing caste and income certificates. Relaxations are also there for those entitled to receive scholarships from the concerned government authorities, Venugopal stated.

