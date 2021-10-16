STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain continues to wreak havoc in Bengaluru

Officials in Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said, the locations are changing, but the problems are the same.

Published: 16th October 2021 06:51 AM

The vehicle bay outside the Kempegowda International Airport terminal gets flooded after heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Monday night | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuous rain create havoc once again in the city. While many commuters were stranded on road sides on Friday evening, many others were forced to be indoors as water gushed into their homes. Officials in Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said, the locations are changing, but the problems are the same. “It is very sad that after every downpour, flooding is happening in the city, every day,” said a KSNDMC official.

According to BBMP control room, water stagnation was reported in Jayanagar, Shakambari Nagar and Mahalakshmi Nagar, JC Nagar, where water was clogged on the roads making it difficult for commuters to move. The control room also recorded water gushing into people’s homes in Anugraha Layout in Kodichikkanahalli and Janapriya Layout and Ideal Homes in RR Nagar. 

