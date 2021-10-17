Families told to vacate tilting Bengaluru police quarters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One more building is on shaky ground. The police housing quarters near Binny Mills has been tilting for a year now, but around 64 families continue to stay here, praying for mercy from the rain gods that the building does not come down like a pack of cards.

On Saturday, a section of the media caught officials saying that the tilted building was safe for habitation, and a final assessment of the site was awaited. Soon after, BBMP officials were quick to state that the building was constructed and maintained by the Karnataka Police Housing Corporation (KPHC) and they had nothing to do with it. However, they were unable to answer whether the building was listed as vulnerable, whether any site check was done and a notice issued when the tilt was noticed in 2019.

The building has three blocks, and each block has 64 apartments. Block B, which is tilted, is being evacuated, with 32 apartment dwellers told to leave the premises. An engineer from KPHC admitted to TNSE that the tilt was noticed a year ago, but the residents were not evacuated. “The tilt of 0.5 degree angle is being studied since one year, first by engineers and then by experts from IISc.

After that, support was given and a study was undertaken. The building showed no change, because it was built on debris and soil 12 metres deep. The tilt is not getting corrected because the foundation has developed a crack,” the engineer said.

He added that treatment did not rectify the tilt. While the foundation developed cracks, the superstructure remained intact. A deflection study was also ordered for a period of six months, though people lived there. “But now, assessing the weather conditions and seeing no improvement, the residents have been asked to shift to safer habitats,” the engineer said.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said: “Orders have been issued to shift the affected families to other residential quarters and provide them accommodation. A joint inspection of the site by experts from IISc, BBMP and KPHC has also been ordered.”