No entry for patients, Victoria Hospital can’t handle influx

The government-run Victoria Hospital allegedly denied entry to patients into the hospital casualty on Friday.

Published: 17th October 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government-run Victoria Hospital allegedly denied entry to patients into the hospital casualty on Friday. This left many patients stranded in ambulances, with nowhere to go. Around 5pm Friday, four ambulances were waiting in front of the Master Plan Building (MPB) of the hospital, and the patients were denied entry, leading to a minor altercation. A member of the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) videorecorded the incident which showed patients waiting outside.  

KRS President Ravi Krishna Reddy said, “One of our party members had gone to Victoria Hospital to check on his relative who was under treatment, and saw people waiting and some ambulances lined up. When he asked why they were not going in, the attendants said they were not allowed to go in.”

In the video, one attendant pointed out that the patient was brought from Andhra Pradesh and was referred by NIMHANS, but after reaching Victoria Hospital, the patient had to wait in the ambulance. 

Upon seeing the video go viral, hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ramesh Krishna pointed out that there was a heavy downpour on Friday and staff strength was down due to the festival, which led to a delay in taking patients in for treatment.

