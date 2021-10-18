Bengaluru train-truck collision: Inquiry report holds truck driver, railway official responsible

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An inquiry report by the Bengaluru Railway Division into the mishap involving the collision of the Mysuru-Mayiladathurai Superfast Express and a truck has established that a Senior Section Engineer (SSE) of the Track Maintenance Department is partially responsible for it. The truck driver has been held mainly guilty for the accident.

A total of 1380 passengers were on board the train (No. 06232) when a mishap occurred between Karmelaram and Heelalige railway stations on September 20 at 8.35 pm. It happened due to the unauthorized entry of the empty truck onto the railway tracks along the Doddaballapur-Huskur road after zooming past a closed Level Crossing (LC) gate.

A three-member team that conducted the inquiry submitted its report recently. Divisional Railway Manager, Shyam Singh told TNIE, “Action will be taken against anyone found guilty.”

According to a senior railway official, the LC gate that had been closed eight years ago (May 1, 2013) was only around 15 meters from the spot of the accident. “The truck driver, Ranganath Swamy, who entered from the main road, turned left and advanced for 150 meters towards the railway track passing a weak barricade before entering the tracks. His version was that he tried his best to steer the truck off the tracks but could not do so. He finally left the vehicle there and fled in panic. He works for a warehouse unit in Channasandra and was not aware of local routes,” the official said.

Detailing the reasons why the SSE too was found responsible, the official said that one side of the LC gate was fully barricaded. “There was barricading done for only one layer on the other side. There was a 3-feet trench too dug near it to deter vehicles. However, over the years, the trench had been filled up to some extent and the barricading had been bent and distorted by localites. The keymen who walk the tracks daily should have taken note of this issue. Hence, the responsibility falls on the SSE of the department for not observing it.”

The 26-year-old driver has already been booked by the Government Railway Police under four Sections: 147 (illegal entry into railway premises) and 153 (Sabotage) of Indian Railways Act and Sections 447 (Criminal trespass) and 279 (Rash and negligent driving) of IPC.

The report also lauded the Loco Pilot Murali for instant application of emergency brakes. “After hitting the truck, the train went for a distance of 300 metres and stopped. Only the cattle guard of the loco was damaged. If not for the quick action by the LP, there could have been the loss of life or severe damage to the train.