STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

A (virtual) return to the hometown

I woke up after a good three hours of rest following a hectic home-cleaning marathon. Switched on my phone screen to check for updates.

Published: 19th October 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration: AMIT BANDRE

By Tina Shashikanth
Express News Service

BENGALURU: I woke up after a good three hours of rest following a hectic home-cleaning marathon. Switched on my phone screen to check for updates. That was when I spotted this little message from a long-lost friend. He had sent me an invite to join a WhatsApp group of our childhood classmates. I stared at it for a considerably long time.

There was a strong reason behind my reluctance. A couple of years ago, I happily joined a group of my varsity batch. Well, let me put it like this — my enthusiasm died away within just a few days. Even before I could tell anyone about myself, many started asking uncomfortable, intimate questions, some even pressuring me to share my family pictures. No one seemed to bother that it might be a tad insensitive, given the fact that I had not spoken a single sentence with these people for about two decades.

Many were making judgemental remarks about other members under the guise of humour and emojis. Then came a barrage of good morning — good night messages, followed by a train of forwarded, fake posts and horribly sexist memes. Took a while to recover from the experience. After a respectful period of muting all notifications, I exited the group one night, much to my relief. 

After this experience, I started having serious doubts regarding such groups. I wondered what had gone wrong with all these people who held at least two degrees and responsible jobs. A few more similar experiences pushed me to stop being active on that platform.

All these flashbacks troubled me, as I stared at the invite. This was a group I had never thought I would come into contact ever again. I had vamoosed from my quaint Malnad village on a dull, rainy morning, knowing full well that it will be much difficult to return after showing the audacity to choose my partner. When I visited, a good 17 years later, I could not spot a familiar face from my generation. Finally, I decided to give it a go, expecting it to be a short ride, like my previous ones.

In this group were approximately 40 people I practically grew up with since I stepped into playschool. Most of us were neighbours. We had studied, played, fought, laughed, danced, celebrated, won and lost — with each other. We couldn’t recall our childhoods without all these people — and suddenly, they were all around me. 

To my surprise, they were all earnest and jovial. They were welcoming and very respectful. No awkward questions, no pressure. There was a lot of laughter associated with our memories together. Since we have seen each other at our best and worst as kids, there are no façades. These friends are scattered throughout the globe, are into myriad professions and have grown into compassionate individuals. We share voluntarily without any stress, because it feels like home. If anything, this is a learning experience on how to behave on social media.

Tina Shashikanth 
ruchita@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp