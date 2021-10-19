A (virtual) return to the hometown

Tina Shashikanth By

BENGALURU: I woke up after a good three hours of rest following a hectic home-cleaning marathon. Switched on my phone screen to check for updates. That was when I spotted this little message from a long-lost friend. He had sent me an invite to join a WhatsApp group of our childhood classmates. I stared at it for a considerably long time.

There was a strong reason behind my reluctance. A couple of years ago, I happily joined a group of my varsity batch. Well, let me put it like this — my enthusiasm died away within just a few days. Even before I could tell anyone about myself, many started asking uncomfortable, intimate questions, some even pressuring me to share my family pictures. No one seemed to bother that it might be a tad insensitive, given the fact that I had not spoken a single sentence with these people for about two decades.

Many were making judgemental remarks about other members under the guise of humour and emojis. Then came a barrage of good morning — good night messages, followed by a train of forwarded, fake posts and horribly sexist memes. Took a while to recover from the experience. After a respectful period of muting all notifications, I exited the group one night, much to my relief.

After this experience, I started having serious doubts regarding such groups. I wondered what had gone wrong with all these people who held at least two degrees and responsible jobs. A few more similar experiences pushed me to stop being active on that platform.

All these flashbacks troubled me, as I stared at the invite. This was a group I had never thought I would come into contact ever again. I had vamoosed from my quaint Malnad village on a dull, rainy morning, knowing full well that it will be much difficult to return after showing the audacity to choose my partner. When I visited, a good 17 years later, I could not spot a familiar face from my generation. Finally, I decided to give it a go, expecting it to be a short ride, like my previous ones.

In this group were approximately 40 people I practically grew up with since I stepped into playschool. Most of us were neighbours. We had studied, played, fought, laughed, danced, celebrated, won and lost — with each other. We couldn’t recall our childhoods without all these people — and suddenly, they were all around me.

To my surprise, they were all earnest and jovial. They were welcoming and very respectful. No awkward questions, no pressure. There was a lot of laughter associated with our memories together. Since we have seen each other at our best and worst as kids, there are no façades. These friends are scattered throughout the globe, are into myriad professions and have grown into compassionate individuals. We share voluntarily without any stress, because it feels like home. If anything, this is a learning experience on how to behave on social media.

