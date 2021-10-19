Bommai directs officials to draw up drain masterplan for Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai decried the lack of planning, and coordination between government departments, while on his tour of rain-hit areas of Bengaluru. He visited parts of HSR Layout, Madiwala, Hosur Road, Silk Board Junction and Agram on Monday, to understand the problems faced by locals due to weeks of heavy downpour.

He noted, “This is what happens when there is development without proper planning, and when there is no coordination between government departments.”

At the inspection drive, he was approached with comments, suggestions, complaints and grievances from citizens. Speaking to the media after the drive, the CM said that directions have been issued to construct a parallel drain along the main drain, to address water flow. Directions have also been issued to increase the capacity of the main drain and water holding capacity of tanks in the region. He added that there are 15-20 tanks, but their connectivity and channels have been lost due to increased urbanisation and unplanned development. He confirmed that orders have been issued to create a masterplan of the drain network in the city and strengthen it.

BBMP workers clear a fallen tree in

Ulsoor on Monday | express

Bommai said that it was brought to his attention that the main drain is lower than the underground drainage lines, causing water to gush into homes. “This will be corrected. The inter-connection of drains will also be checked,” he said, adding that construction work of the four MLD sewage treatment plants in Madiwala lake, which was halted, should be resumed immediately, and be completed by June.

He pointed out that treated water from STPs was being let into drains, which should not happen. Creation of a separate drainage network for HSR Layout should be completed in 4-5 months, Bommai ordered. He asserted that scientific planning is necessary, and works should be prioritised. All work should not be taken up in one go.

Citizens alerted the CM about Mantri builders allegedly dumping sand, debris and other material into the drain, which is causing flooding.The CM directed BBMP to follow Supreme Court orders.