Chai & chill

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It may be a good idea to skip lunch and indulge in the art of an afternoon high tea experience loaded with culinary delights. There are plenty of options in namma Bengaluru. You could savour an Indian or English high tea with a quintessential Earl Grey, dainty sandwiches, lightly-sweetened scones, delicious Madeleines, or a local version with garma garam chai, filter coffee and spicy pakoras. We recommend you get your friends or office-gang together and head to one of the following destinations for an invigorating cuppa interspersed with leisurely conversations.

The Afternoon Tea at Four Seasons hotels globally remains a tradition of refinement which has long been a revered ritual recreated by Four Seasons chefs and now replicated in the Garden City. It is served at The Lobby Lounge & Terrace, an elegant space overlooking the pool, perfect for lingering during the afternoon. The elegant ash blue and gold Narumi fine bone china tea set is quite the centrepiece of the experience, along with culinary show stoppers like the vanilla scones with Devonshire clotted cream and homemade preserves.

The menu also features savouries such as the cucumber and Brie sandwich, vegetable and chicken curry puffs, chicken and ham sandwich, followed by biscuits and ending on a sweet note with dainty cakes, pastries, a selection of classic teas and coffees. The Afternoon Tea is priced at `1,250++ and served between 3 pm and 5.30 pm by prior reservation only.

Afternoon tea doesn’t get prettier than the one at Shangri-La Bengaluru. Chocolat-Tea, the chocolate-themed afternoon tea, was recently unveiled at the Lobby Lounge to commemorate the hotel group’s 50th anniversary. Inspired by the 1,000 kilograms Chocolate Art Series Wall at Shangri-La Singapore, the celebratory menu includes a fine selection of delicious Choquette, Chocolate Lemon Madeleine, Grenade Pecan Mille-Feuille, Banana Caramel Bonbon, Chocolate Scones with Clotted Cream, Avocado Sushi, Charcoal Tuna Croissant, Jalapeno Arancini and more. For an extra special touch, guests can indulge in refreshing drinks, including Cranberry Bliss, Kiwi Lime Cooler, Coco Negroni and Cucumber Julep, along with an array of tea, coffee and hot chocolate. Chocolat-Tea is priced at `899++ onwards and served daily between 12 pm and 6 pm until November 30.

The legendary Afternoon Tea at The Ritz-Carlton has a timeless legacy at their hotels the world over. You can indulge in this signature experience in the sun-lit Lobby Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore. Staying close to tradition, the menu includes a range of appetisers, confections and an inspiring selection of beverages. Hand-crafted pastries and sweet treats contrast with flavourful savoury dishes along with a

selection of cocktails, sparkling wine, fresh fruit juices, eclectic smoothies, coffees and loose teas. The high-tea is priced at `1450+ and served all days of the week.

Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall has a Karnataka-themed high tea at 1026 AD, the hotel’s Cafe & Alfresco. The menu here features a selection of local delicacies such as /the Mangalore buns, Iyengar egg puffs, khara bun Congress and the quintessential Bangalore chicken kebab, alongside an immersive coffee experience. While you are at it, don’t forget to savour the hotel’s signature ‘filter coffee’ affogato. The high tea is priced at Rs 699++ and served between 3 pm and 7 pm, Friday to Sunday all through October.

Aslam Gafoor

(The author is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast)