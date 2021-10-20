STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Customs recover 1 kg of gold biscuits left behind in flight

Published: 20th October 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 06:54 AM

Gold biscuits recovered from inside an Indigo flight from Dubai to Bengaluru by Customs officials rummaging through it. 

Gold biscuits recovered from inside an Indigo flight from Dubai to Bengaluru by Customs officials rummaging through it. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Air Intelligence Unit of Airport Customs on Wednesday morning recovered over 1.1 kg of gold, valued at over Rs 54 lakh, from an Indigo flight coming from Dubai to Bengaluru.

While a little over one kg was recovered in the form of 15 gold biscuits when the flight was rummaged through by officials at the Kempegowda International Airport, 100 grams was seized from a flyer who concealed it as gold biscuits inside his mouth.

The recoveries were made from flight no 6E 96 around 2 am on Wednesday.

A customs source said, “A total of 15 pieces of unclaimed gold biscuits and pieces were obtained from the flight when rummaging through it. It was of 24-carat purity and valued at Rs 49.6 lakh. It was unclaimed for.”

Another 100.08 grams in the form of two gold biscuits, valued at Rs 4.88 lakh was seized from a passenger while frisking him. “He tried to smuggle the biscuits by concealing it inside his mouth,” the source said. The 45-year old was a native of Chennai.

Indigo is yet to give any statement from their side on the issue. 

