BMTC staffer survives suicide bid on rail tracks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman BMTC employee, who attempted suicide by lying down on the railway tracks at Yelahanka, survived with minor injuries despite a passenger train passing over her. The 31-year-old employee, mother of a four-year-old child, lay down at the centre of the tracks which helped her survive.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the Tuticorin-Okha Express was running from Yelahanka towards Rajankunte station. She had minor external injuries and some blood on her shoulder.

The woman was mentally disturbed as her husband left her a year ago and she had problems at the workplace, sources said. She had completed her shift and had fought with her colleague too, they added.

“As the train passed over her, the loco pilot instantly stopped the train,” an officer said.

Railway Protection Force Constable Ashish Kumar. who was on bandobast duty, rushed to her rescue. “He was unable to pull her out and took the help of some local residents,” sources said. He also called the ambulance and was later assisted a constable and another RPF constable.