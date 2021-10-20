‘Here I saw how different women were’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To go back to 1956 — my father must have realised that a hotel was not the place for his family, for we quickly moved into a temporary home.

A colleague of his offered us the use of some rooms on the first floor of a relative’s house in nearby Nehrunagar. The road was parallel to the railway line and, sitting on the large bacony above the portico, we could wave to the passengers of the trains that clattered past. I remember the beautiful red polished floor of that house, so typical of Bangalore houses then, of how it shone, almost like a mirror, and how cool it was under our feet when it rained.

It was an interesting household; our host had ‘married’ a second time to get a child and an astrologer had promised that a child would ‘soon come’. Unfortunately, we were not to know if that happened, for in a fortnight or so we left the place and moved into our first real home in Bangalore. This house, in Kumara Park, was like the innumerable Housing Board houses scattered through the city, and it had, in the landlords’ terminology, one ‘hall-u’, two ‘rooms-u’, a ‘kitchen-u’ and a ‘bathroom-u’.

The entrance was a small grilled space, from where you could see who your visitors were, as well as watch the world go by. It was also the place where family and visitors shed their footwear when they entered. I remember when my father once had a reading of his play, which took place in the ‘hall-u’, someone carried away all the footwear-ours, as well as the visitors’ — while the reading was going on. A whole lot of theatre enthusiasts walked home on their bare feet that evening!

We lived here for nearly two years, but scarcely came to know any neighbours, except our landlord and the couple who lived behind us. People in Bangalore, we realised, didn’t believe in neighbourliness; they preferred to stare out of their windows when you passed by, to give you a blank stare when you met. During festival times, however, unknown little girls in long skirts came with invitations. Accepting these invitations meant that we were now met by occasional smiles and my mother with the inevitable inane question, ‘Oota aaytaa?’ (Have you eaten?).

Nevertheless, the houses were so close that we were often granted intimate glimpses of our neighbours’ lives. Living in such close proximity to others was a strange new experience for me; before this, we had lived in Dharwad, where our closest neighbours were beyond shouting distance. It was here that I saw the repetitiveness of women’s lives, heard their conversations in the afternoon when their morning chores were done, noting the cadences in their voices as they spoke. Here that I saw how different women were when no men were around. Sounds that came back to me years later when I began writing.

(Excerpted with permission from ‘Subversions: Essays on Life and Literature’ by Shashi Deshpande, published by Context (Westland)