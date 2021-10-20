STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Here I saw how different women were’

BENGALURU: To  go  back  to  1956 — my  father  must  have  realised  that  a   hotel  was  not  the  place  for  his  family,  for  we  quickly  moved   into  a  temporary  home.  

A  colleague  of  his  offered  us  the  use   of some rooms on the first floor of a relative’s house in nearby  Nehrunagar.  The  road  was  parallel  to  the  railway  line and,   sitting on the large bacony above the portico, we could wave to  the passengers of the trains that clattered past. I remember the  beautiful red polished floor of that house, so typical of Bangalore  houses  then,  of  how  it  shone,  almost  like  a  mirror,  and  how   cool it was under our feet when it rained.

It was an interesting  household; our host had ‘married’ a second time to get a  child  and  an  astrologer had  promised  that  a  child  would  ‘soon   come’.  Unfortunately,  we  were  not  to  know  if  that happened,   for  in  a  fortnight  or  so  we  left  the  place  and  moved  into  our   first  real home  in Bangalore.  This  house,  in  Kumara  Park,  was   like  the  innumerable  Housing  Board  houses scattered through   the city, and it had, in the landlords’ terminology, one ‘hall-u’,  two  ‘rooms-u’,  a  ‘kitchen-u’ and  a  ‘bathroom-u’.  

The  entrance   was  a  small  grilled  space,  from  where  you  could  see  who  your   visitors  were,  as well  as  watch  the  world  go  by.  It  was  also  the   place where family and visitors shed their footwear when they  entered. I remember when my father once had a reading of his  play, which took place in the ‘hall-u’, someone carried away all  the  footwear-ours,  as  well  as  the  visitors’ — while  the  reading was going  on.  A  whole  lot  of  theatre  enthusiasts  walked  home   on their bare feet that evening!

We lived here for nearly two years, but scarcely came to know  any  neighbours,  except  our  landlord  and the  couple  who  lived   behind  us.  People  in  Bangalore,  we  realised,  didn’t  believe  in   neighbourliness;  they  preferred  to  stare  out  of  their  windows   when  you  passed  by,  to  give  you  a blank  stare  when  you  met.   During  festival  times,  however,  unknown  little  girls  in  long   skirts came  with  invitations.  Accepting  these  invitations  meant   that  we  were  now  met  by  occasional smiles  and  my  mother   with  the  inevitable  inane  question,  ‘Oota  aaytaa?’  (Have  you   eaten?).

Nevertheless,  the  houses  were  so  close  that  we  were   often granted intimate glimpses of our neighbours’ lives. Living  in such close proximity to others was a strange new experience  for me; before this, we had lived in Dharwad, where our closest  neighbours were beyond shouting distance. It was here that I saw  the  repetitiveness  of  women’s  lives,  heard  their  conversations in the afternoon when their morning chores were done, noting the cadences in their voices as they spoke. Here that I saw how different women were when no men were around. Sounds that  came back to me years later when I began writing.

(Excerpted with permission from ‘Subversions: Essays on Life and Literature’ by Shashi Deshpande, published by Context (Westland)

