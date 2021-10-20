Officials told to ready micro plan on potholes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Urban Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh on Tuesday chaired a closed-door meeting with senior officials of the BBMP, BWSSB, BESCOM and other stakeholders where a deadline of next Tuesday was set to prepare a micro plan to address the issues raised by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and also implement it. The meeting was held a day after the CM visited HSR Layout which was severely affected over the last few days due to heavy rainfall, especially Sectors 4 and 6.

At the meeting, held at the BBMP’s HRS Layout office, the officials were told to prepare the plan and act on it immediately to clear garbage, repair drains and make all efforts to ensure that storm water and sewage water are not mixed. The BMRCL was also directed to not just patch fix potholes, but also recarpet the roads wherever it is undertaking works. The same will also have to be done by the BBMP. This is because potholes on most roads are a huge discomfort for commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, who are facing severe hardships and dangers, Singh told TNIE.

He said the meeting was held to address the issue of flood damage and ensure repairs and restoration works are implemented immediately. Another meeting will be held in a few days to take stock of the works done and steps for the future.