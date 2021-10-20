STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway official responsible for train-truck crash in Bengaluru

“The truck driver, Ranganath Swamy, who entered from the main road, crossed a weak barricade before entering the tracks.

Wheels of the lorry which was smashed in the collision with Mysuru Mayiladathurai Express between Karmelaram and Heelalige railway stations in Bengaluru Division

Wheels of the lorry which was smashed in the collision with Mysuru Mayiladathurai Express between Karmelaram and Heelalige railway stations in Bengaluru Division (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An inquiry report by the Bengaluru Railway Division into collision between the Mysuru-Mayiladathurai Superfast Express and a truck, has established that a Senior Section Engineer (SSE) of the Track Maintenance department is partially responsible for it. The truck driver has been booked as the main accused.

A three-member team which conducted the inquiry, submitted its report recently. Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh told TNIE, “Action will be taken against anyone found guilty.”  According to a senior railway official, the level-crossing (LC) gate, that had been closed eight years ago (May 1, 2013), was only around 15 metre from the accident spot. 

“The truck driver, Ranganath Swamy, who entered from the main road, crossed a weak barricade before entering the tracks. He claimed that he tried his best to steer the truck off the tracks, but could not. He finally left the vehicle there and fled. He works for a warehouse in Channasandra and was not aware of local routes,” the official said.  

The official further added that one side of the LC gate was fully barricaded. “There was a 3-feet trench dug near the barricade to deter vehicles. However, over the years, the trench had been filled up to some extent, and the barricade had been bent and distorted by locals. The key-men, who walk the tracks daily, should have taken note of this issue. Hence, the responsibility falls on the SSE of the department.” 

The 26-year-old driver has already been booked by the Government Railway Police.The report also lauded the Loco Pilot Murali, for instant application of emergency brakes.  The mishap happened with 1,380 passengers on board the train.

