Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka reported the lowest addition of 214 cases on October 18, but in the last two days, the graph is on the rise, with 349 cases on Tuesday (October 19), and 462 cases on Wednesday. The total positive cases are 29,84,484.

Bengaluru Urban saw a sharp increase with 253 cases, compared to the past two days — 83 cases on October 18 and 161 cases on October 19. However, the state’s positivity rate is consistently reducing.

On October 10, it stood at 6.11 per cent, and slipped to 6.05 per cent on October 15, and further dropped to 6 per cent on October 20.

Meanwhile, the state reported 9 Covid deaths on Wednesday, and 479 discharges. The total Covid deaths are 37,976, with a mortality rate of 1.27 per cent, and total discharges are 29,37,405, with the recovery rate at 98.42 per cent. Active cases have dropped to 9,074, from 12,469 cases in the beginning of October.