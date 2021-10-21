STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman tailor stabbed, set on fire at home

The deceased has been identified as Afreen Khanum, a tailor, who was married to Lalu Khan, a timber yard staffer. The couple have two children.

Published: 21st October 2021 05:57 AM

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old home-alone woman was found murdered in Yarab Nagar in Banashankari on Tuesday. According to the police, no valuables have gone missing from the house, while a suspect has been detained. The police have not divulged the identity of this suspect yet.

The deceased has been identified as Afreen Khanum, a tailor, who was married to Lalu Khan, a timber yard staffer. The couple have two children. The incident took place in the afternoon. The assailants stabbed her multiple times with a pair of scissors, burnt the body and fled, after locking the door from outside.

At 5.30 pm when neighbours noticed thick smoke emanating from inside the house and called the victim’s elder brother, who broke open the back door and found the burnt body on the bed.  People known to the victim are suspected to be behind the crime. Preliminary investigation, meanwhile, revealed that the couple used to fight frequently as Khan suspected Afreen’s fidelity.

