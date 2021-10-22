STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED attaches retired engineer assets worth Rs 7 crore

Published: 22nd October 2021 05:54 AM

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 7.48 crore of former chief engineer, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), SM Basavaraju, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), stated the ED in an official press release on Thursday. 

According to the agency, the attached properties include balance amounts lying in Basavaraju’s bank accounts, 3.41 kg gold and diamond jewellery along with immovable properties situated in various locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru, which includes two residential sites, one commercial complex and six residential flats. 

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta As per the chargesheet filed by Karnataka Lokayukta in 2018, Basavaraju had amassed wealth beyond his known sources of income and was in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 4.45 crore.

