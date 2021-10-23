STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mizoram House to be set up in Bengaluru

A Mizoram House or Bhawan will be constructed in Bengaluru.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Mizoram House or Bhawan will be constructed in Bengaluru. This was decided in a meeting held between Lalrinenga Sailo, Mayor of Aizawl Municipal Corporation, and Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday.

The duo discussed issues on municipal elections, population dynamics, garbage management, and the health sector and how it can be improved in Aizawl and Bengaluru.  After the meeting, Gupta told the media that Mizoram House will soon be set up in Bengaluru. He said that the City has over 2,000 students  and more than 20,000 working professionals from Mizoram. “The site for setting up the Bhavan is being finalised,” said Gupta. 

Building issue
On the issue of vulnerable and dilapidated buildings, Gupta said, so far 300 structures have been identified and notices have been issued. Although many claim that their buildings are in good condition, work has started to take stock of the buildings and demolish those if they cannot be repaired.

