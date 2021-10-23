STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pumpkin’ to talk about

With Pumpkin Day around the corner on October 26, here are a few simple dishes to cook up with the orange vegetable that lends to versatile flavours

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients

  • Pumpkin 250 gm  
  • Coconut mylk (freshly extracted) 1/2 cup 
  • Boiled corn 50 gm  
  • Thinly-sliced raw green capsicum for garnish 50 gm

Method

  •  Add 1 cup of water and pressure cook the pumpkin for 2 whistles. No need to remove the skin.
  •  Take out the pumpkin and let it cool down.
  •  Blend it into a puree.
  •  Strain it with the strainer.
  •  In a pan, boil it with 1 cup of water.
  •  Once it starts to simmer, turn off the gas, add coconut mylk, and stir. Add salt. Cover with lid.
  •  Garnish it with thinly-sliced capsicum and boiled corn.

– Recipe by Kirti Yadav

Mathanga Erissery

Ingredients

  • Pumpkin cubes 2 cups  
  • Green chillies slit length wise 3  
  • Water 1 cup  
  • Salt to taste 
  • Grated coconut (roasted) 3/4 cup
  • Grated coconut 1/2 cup  
  • Cumin seeds 3/4 tsp  
  • Garlic 3 pods  
  • Sliced shallots 6 
  • Coconut oil 2 tbsp
  • Black mustard seeds 1 tsp  
  • Red chillies 3 dried  
  • Curry leaves 1 sprig

Method

  • Cook the pumpkin along with green chillies in mildly-salted water till pumpkin cubes soften.
  • In a pan, dry roast 3/4 cup of freshly-grated coconut on a low flame till golden brown. Take care to keep shifting the coconut around so it doesn’t burn. Once the coconut cools down, puree it along with 1/2 cup of freshly-grated coconut, cumin seeds, garlic, 3 shallots and the cooked pumpkin until smooth. Add water if required to make the curry of pouring consistency. Warm up the mixture and adjust seasoning.
  • In a small pan, heat coconut oil. Splutter mustard seeds followed by dried red chillies. Add remaining shallots, and curry leaves and fry till shallots turn brown.
  • Pour the fried shallot mixture into the pumpkin. Mix and serve hot with rice.

- Recipe by Indu Mathew

Pumpkin Pie

Ingredients (For dough)

  • Butter (soft) 105gm  
  • Castor sugar 105gm  
  • Almond flour 50gm  
  • Flour 135gm  
  • Baking powder 0.5gm  
  • Eggs whole 15gm  
  • Egg yolks 12gm  
  • Sea salt 1gm
  • Lemon zest 1 piece

Method:

  •  Combine butter, sugar, salt and lemon zest. Add almond flour and 1/4th of the flour.
  •  Gently add eggs and yolks, mixed in sifted  dry ingredients.
  •  Roll to 6mm thickness, chill overnight. Line the greased tart shell with the pie dough and keep it aside.

For Pumpkin filling

  •  Egg yolks 10gm
  •  Eggs whole 50gm
  •  Castor sugar 35gm
  •  Brown sugar 5gm
  •  Salt 0.5gm
  •  Cinnamon Powder 2.5gm
  •  Ginger powder 1.5gm
  •  Nutmeg powder a pinch
  •  Cardamom powder a pinch
  •  Lemon zest 1 piece
  •  Pumpkin puree 225 gm
  •  Amul cream 180gm

Method:

  •  Whisk eggs and yolks.
  •  Add in both the sugars, salt, spices and lemon zest. Mix to combine.
  •  Mix in the pumpkin puree.
  •  Add in the cream. Make sure it is well blended.
  •  Pour the pumpkin filling into lined tart shells.
  •  Bake at 210 degree Celsius for 15 minutes
  •  Lower the temperature to 175 degree Celsius for 30-40 minutes.
  •  Bake until just the centre jiggles a bit.
  •  Cool and remove from the baking tin.
  •  Garnish with cream  cheese frosting.

For cream cheese frosting:

  •  Cream cheese 100gm
  •  Icing sugar 100gm
  •  Lemon juice 10gm
  •  Vanilla essence 5gm
  •  A pinch of salt

Method:

  •  Soften the cream cheese along with vanilla and salt.
  •  Add icing sugar and mix until combined.
  •  Add lemon juice.
  •  Reserve for frosting the pumpkin pie.
  •  Sprinkle some pecan or walnut on top (optional)
