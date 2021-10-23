Pumpkin’ to talk about

With Pumpkin Day around the corner on October 26, here are a few simple dishes to cook up with the orange vegetable that lends to versatile flavours
Pumpkin Soup
Ingredients
- Pumpkin 250 gm
- Coconut mylk (freshly extracted) 1/2 cup
- Boiled corn 50 gm
- Thinly-sliced raw green capsicum for garnish 50 gm
Method
- Add 1 cup of water and pressure cook the pumpkin for 2 whistles. No need to remove the skin.
- Take out the pumpkin and let it cool down.
- Blend it into a puree.
- Strain it with the strainer.
- In a pan, boil it with 1 cup of water.
- Once it starts to simmer, turn off the gas, add coconut mylk, and stir. Add salt. Cover with lid.
- Garnish it with thinly-sliced capsicum and boiled corn.
– Recipe by Kirti Yadav
Mathanga Erissery
Ingredients
- Pumpkin cubes 2 cups
- Green chillies slit length wise 3
- Water 1 cup
- Salt to taste
- Grated coconut (roasted) 3/4 cup
- Grated coconut 1/2 cup
- Cumin seeds 3/4 tsp
- Garlic 3 pods
- Sliced shallots 6
- Coconut oil 2 tbsp
- Black mustard seeds 1 tsp
- Red chillies 3 dried
- Curry leaves 1 sprig
Method
- Cook the pumpkin along with green chillies in mildly-salted water till pumpkin cubes soften.
- In a pan, dry roast 3/4 cup of freshly-grated coconut on a low flame till golden brown. Take care to keep shifting the coconut around so it doesn’t burn. Once the coconut cools down, puree it along with 1/2 cup of freshly-grated coconut, cumin seeds, garlic, 3 shallots and the cooked pumpkin until smooth. Add water if required to make the curry of pouring consistency. Warm up the mixture and adjust seasoning.
- In a small pan, heat coconut oil. Splutter mustard seeds followed by dried red chillies. Add remaining shallots, and curry leaves and fry till shallots turn brown.
- Pour the fried shallot mixture into the pumpkin. Mix and serve hot with rice.
- Recipe by Indu Mathew
Pumpkin Pie
Ingredients (For dough)
- Butter (soft) 105gm
- Castor sugar 105gm
- Almond flour 50gm
- Flour 135gm
- Baking powder 0.5gm
- Eggs whole 15gm
- Egg yolks 12gm
- Sea salt 1gm
- Lemon zest 1 piece
Method:
- Combine butter, sugar, salt and lemon zest. Add almond flour and 1/4th of the flour.
- Gently add eggs and yolks, mixed in sifted dry ingredients.
- Roll to 6mm thickness, chill overnight. Line the greased tart shell with the pie dough and keep it aside.
For Pumpkin filling
- Egg yolks 10gm
- Eggs whole 50gm
- Castor sugar 35gm
- Brown sugar 5gm
- Salt 0.5gm
- Cinnamon Powder 2.5gm
- Ginger powder 1.5gm
- Nutmeg powder a pinch
- Cardamom powder a pinch
- Lemon zest 1 piece
- Pumpkin puree 225 gm
- Amul cream 180gm
Method:
- Whisk eggs and yolks.
- Add in both the sugars, salt, spices and lemon zest. Mix to combine.
- Mix in the pumpkin puree.
- Add in the cream. Make sure it is well blended.
- Pour the pumpkin filling into lined tart shells.
- Bake at 210 degree Celsius for 15 minutes
- Lower the temperature to 175 degree Celsius for 30-40 minutes.
- Bake until just the centre jiggles a bit.
- Cool and remove from the baking tin.
- Garnish with cream cheese frosting.
For cream cheese frosting:
- Cream cheese 100gm
- Icing sugar 100gm
- Lemon juice 10gm
- Vanilla essence 5gm
- A pinch of salt
Method:
- Soften the cream cheese along with vanilla and salt.
- Add icing sugar and mix until combined.
- Add lemon juice.
- Reserve for frosting the pumpkin pie.
- Sprinkle some pecan or walnut on top (optional)