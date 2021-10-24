Bengaluru teen who shot video on suicide plans saved by RPF cops at KSR railway station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old Bengaluru boy, who released a tearful video to his family stating he had decided to commit suicide following a tiff with his father, was rescued by some smart work by the special child rescue unit of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Using the clipping, they identified his location and foiled his suicide attempt.

According to an official release, an uncle of the boy approached members of the unit, Nanhe Farishtey at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station on Friday evening. "He told them that his nephew was missing from home after a quarrel he had with his father and showed them the video clip. On viewing it, the Inspector in-charge of the unit, P Anusha, identified the spot as as the same KSR station," said a senior RPF official.

The release said,"A message was sent immediately to other RPF cops and officers at KSR station and the video was circulated through WhatsApp groups. Nanhe Farishte divided itself into six search teams (with six cops in each team) to locate the boy. After a thorough search he was under the coach of the KSR Bengaluru City-New Delhi Express (Train no. 06527)."

The train was waiting for departure from Platform One. Constable P Biswas found the teenager sobbing, the official added. He was rescued and brought to the RPF office, counselled and handed over to his parents after legal formalities.