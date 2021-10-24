STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notification to axe trees irks citizens, activists

The notification does not give any specific reasons to cut the trees or the exact number that will be axed.

Tree Cutting

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent notification issued by the forest cell of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which states that trees will be axed at 28 locations of Bengaluru at the cost of  Rs 17,38,373 each, has irked citizens and activists. The notification does not give any specific reasons to cut the trees or the exact number that will be axed.

The BBMP has listed zones and assembly constituencies where trees will be cut. The zones include Bommanahali, Bengaluru South, Anekal, Dasarahalli, Hebbal, Sarvagnanagr, Pulakeshinagar, CV Ramanagar, Shivajinagar, Shanthinagar, KR Puram, Mahadevapura, RR Nagar, Yeshwanthpur, Chickpet, Vijayanagar, BTM Layout, Basavanagudi, Padmabhanagar, Malleswaram, Mahalakshmi Layout, Gandhinagar, Rajajinagar, Govindarajanagar, Yelahanka and Bytarayanapura. Activists have demanded that the details of each project should be made public. 

