Parents upset with recorded online classes

Published: 24th October 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 06:09 AM

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parents of a private school in the city were taken aback after they learnt that the school, instead of conducting live streaming of classes as they happen in real-time, will send recorded sessions to students who opt for online classes.

“My child had a breakdown for having felt left out of the class. From the recording, she could barely see what was being written on the board,” said a parent. It was three days into hybrid classes for students (live for online alongside offline classes) when they learnt that those opting for online classes would no longer have live classes.

Another parent told TNSE that the recorded classes lack interaction, thus making students passive recipients. Also, the recordings--audio or video-- are of poor quality. “Although we (parents) agree that conducting both online and offline classes simultaneously is a challenge for teachers, and incidents, where parents are reported to be abusive during the class, is regrettable.

But the school should communicate more and not just hand down a decision in these matters,” the parent added. Further, these parents have also expressed their disappointment over the lack of proper consultation before arriving at a decision.  “The intent is in no way to tarnish the school’s image.

All of us are trying to help figure out an optimal way education can be imparted in these trying times,” a parent said. Meanwhile, Greenwood High School, in a statement to TNSE, said that the matter has been settled amicably between the school administration and parents. 

