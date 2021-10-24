Rare spinal surgery helps 36-year-old walk again

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As young as 36-years-old, Pushpa (name changed) had complaints of severe back pain for a year, even becoming bedridden. She was diagnosed with spinal Tuberculosis (also called Pott’s spine), where the TB virus eats the bone in the spine, making it weak and eventually collapsing.

On clinical examination and investigation, it was revealed that the patient suffered vertebral (spine) body destruction in the mid-spine, marginal sclerosis (calcium deposit in and around the spine) and significant discitis (inflammation between the intervertebral discs of the spine). Pus was also seen around the spine in the diseased area.

Doctors decided to perform two surgeries — spine stabilization and video assisted thoracoscopy (VATS) — in a single sitting, as they did not want her spine to collapse and she becoming paraplegic (losing sensation in the lower limbs). While both surgeries are usually conducted independently at a few big hospitals, they found that there was no recorded medical literature of the two being performed together.

“The first part involved the thoracic spine, especially in the diseased area, being stabilised using standard titanium implants. A small amount of pus and TB disease tissue was removed. During the VATS, the camera will be sent from the thorax (chest) region of the body. Since the lungs occupy the entire space in the thoracic area, we had to stop the right lung from functioning and collapse it to the size of 3-5 centimeters, to make space for the movement of the camera. We then identified the area where the pus had accumulated and evacuated it,” explained Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Medical Director of Ace Suhas Multispecialty Hospital, at a press meet on Saturday.

After the 11-hour surgery, she went walking back home in no time. “I had been bedridden with severe back pain for a year. This surgery has been a boon for me. It was a challenge for me to take care of my personal hygiene, which will no longer be a hard task. Now I am able to sit, stand and walk. I am delighted to know that I can live a normal life too,” Pushpa said.

The doctors are planning to send this case to a medical journal for publishing. Spinal tuberculosis is one of the oldest diseases known to mankind and has been found in Egyptian mummies dating back to 3,400 BC. The disease is popularly known as Pott’s spine. Sir Percival Pott described the disease in 1779, with the majority of his patients being infants and young children. In special situations such as Pushpa’s, where she suffered deteriorating neurologic status, poor response to treatment and multidrug-resistant TB, VATS could provide a solution with much lesser complication rates and morbidity.