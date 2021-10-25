STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish;s son attacks 2 women over garbage issue

The police have registered a case of outraging the modesty of the two workers and trespass against actor Snehith Jagadish (19) and seven others. 

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The son of Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish and his bodyguards allegedly attacked two women, who work as domestic help at his neighbour’s house, over a petty issue at Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 23, 2021. 

The police have registered a case of outraging the modesty of the two workers and trespass against actor Snehith Jagadish (19) and seven others. The complaint by one of the workers Anuradha (43) also mentions Rekha Jagadish, Bhuvana, Latha, Nikil, Kumar, Ashok and Rakshith. 

Around 6 pm, the two workers, who work for Manjula Purushotham, were sweeping and asked the bodyguards to move. They instead started hitting her, and Snehith pulled their clothes, stated the complaint.        

