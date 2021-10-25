COVID: Karnataka advisory body bats for fresh serosurvey amid third wave worries

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the number of cases is seemingly low in the state, experts from the Technical Advisory Committee have recommended a fresh serosurvey across the state immediately.

A senior doctor who is part of the committee explained that they have recommended a survey as the next round will provide valuable information to prepare for any future wave, the extent of population-level protection, and effect of waning antibodies.

The experts say the central government had earlier suggested that periodic serosurveys have to be done in the state.

While Andhra Pradesh managed to do five serosurveys and Kerala finished three rounds, including children, Karnataka has done only two, and needs the next one immediately.

“It is important to take precautions and be prepared than be taken by surprise,” the doctor explained.

Border checking to continue

The Karnataka government is likely to continue demanding RT-PCR negative report at the border for arrivals from Kerala and Maharashtra, till November 8.

It may be noted that CM Basavaraj Bommai had hinted at relaxing border checking rules after Dasara, however, TAC experts at a recent meeting recommended that checks should continue till Deepavali is over.

Meanwhile, the TAC also recommended the continuation of night curfew till November 8 in districts where the weekly Test Positivity Report is more than 1 per cent.