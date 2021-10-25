Covid third wave: Testing on kids ramped up in Karnataka

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Testing on children has been ramped up in Karnataka, and according to data released by the Health and Family Welfare Services, of the total tests conducted between September 21 and October 21, 20.8 per cent were done on children.

“As there is an apprehension that the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will affect children more, it was directed that 10 per cent of the total tests should be compulsorily done on children below 18 years of age. As children are not eligible for vaccination, and schools have reopened for Class 6 to 12 from August 15, testing was ramped up,” said a statement by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Updating testing details in the state, the department informed that 5,00,31,061 samples were tested in the state, and over 81 per cent were done using the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) method.

“The number of samples tested by government laboratories is 3,51,78,814 (contributing 70 per cent) and by private labs is 1,49,91,638 (contributing 30 per cent). Lab-wise tests include samples tested with addresses of other states too,” the statement read.

The total RT-PCR test pooling capacity is 1,83,780 across the state. This includes the 99,400 and 84,380 samples per day that can be tested at government and private facilities respectively. Government data said the state now has a total of 257 (Govt: 96, Pvt: 161) molecular testing laboratories that were made functional, including RTP-CR, CBNAAT, TrueNAT and other platforms.

“Testing is the key measure for early detection, identification of hot spots and implementing appropriate public health intervention for disease containment. The number of tests conducted is being closely monitored on a daily basis, and ASHAs carry out active case search or house-to-house visits to identify symptomatic cases with special focus in rural areas,” the statement said.

Karnataka reports 5 deaths, 338 cases

BENGALURU: The state on Sunday reported five deaths, a slight dip from Saturday’s count of 7. With this, the total number of people succumbing to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 38,007. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of cases (194) and four deaths, a bulletin from the health department read. Tumakuru district reported one death. Meanwhile, the state recorded 388 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total caseload to 29,85,986. The infections in other districts was below 50, including 37 in Tumakuru, 34 in Dakshina Kannada, 25 in Hassan, and 23 in Mysuru.