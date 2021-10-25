Bengaluru's unlit Hoodi railway underpass risky for commuters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The absence of sufficient lighting at the railway underpass near the Hoodi Railway Station has made night commuting along this stretch, a dangerous affair for commuters. Though the underpasses are constructed by the Railways, they are later handed over to the BBMP for maintenance purposes.

Pradeep, a resident of an apartment which is located near the underpass, recalled an incident in which a housemaid in the apartment was subjected to harassment at the hands of miscreants near the underpass. “There is a need for lighting here. It is dangerous for women commuters especially at night, “ he told TNIE. L Ravikumar another resident recalled an incident in which a food delivery agent requested him not to give cash but to transfer the money to his account.

“The agent told us that previous night, a miscreant threatened him with a knife. Fearing his life, he handed over all the money he had, but his pillion rider didn’t have any money and the attacker slashed his hand with a knife and sped away,” Ravikumar recalled.

“We have often seen a few vehicles parked near the underpass and people who are heavily drunk. Our apartment is just near to it and it is quite risky for the public to take the route,” the resident recalled. BBMP Roads Infrastructure Chief Prahlad Rao told TNIE, “I will instruct my engineers and ensure there is sufficient lighting there in future.” Whitefield Law and Order Inspector Girish said he’s new to his job. “Since this issue has been brought to my notice, I will look into it.”