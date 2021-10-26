Karnataka HC seeks details of private hospitals charging excess from patients

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government to furnish details of steps taken against private hospitals who have charged in excess of the actual bill for treating Covid-19 patients referred by the government, and also for refunding the excess amount to patients.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after the state government furnished the list of private hospitals against whom it has received complaints for charging excess amount.

The list was placed before the court in compliance with directives issued on the last date of hearing. According to the list, complaints were received through the Grievance Redressal Committee against 57 private hospitals for collecting extra amount from Covid government referred patients.

Also, 1,325 complaints have been received from call centres against private hospitals for charging excess. Apart from this, 48 complaints were received against private hospitals for collecting extra amount from Covid-19 walk-in private patients.

The state government has stated that grievances received at the state level are being forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner of the respective district, and the Chief Commissioner of BBMP in Bengaluru, for

necessary action.