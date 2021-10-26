STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC seeks details of private hospitals charging excess from patients

The list was placed before the court in compliance with directives issued on the last date of hearing.

Published: 26th October 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government to furnish details of steps taken against private hospitals who have charged in excess of the actual bill for treating Covid-19 patients referred by the government, and also for refunding the excess amount to patients. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after the state government furnished the list of private hospitals against whom it has received complaints for charging excess amount. 

The list was placed before the court in compliance with directives issued on the last date of hearing. According to the list, complaints were received through the Grievance Redressal Committee against 57 private hospitals for collecting extra amount from Covid  government referred patients. 

Also, 1,325 complaints have been received from call centres against private hospitals for charging excess. Apart from this, 48 complaints were received against private hospitals for collecting extra amount from Covid-19 walk-in private patients.  

The state government has stated that grievances received at the state level are being forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner of the respective district, and the Chief Commissioner of BBMP in Bengaluru, for 
necessary action. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court private hospital
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp