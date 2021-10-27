STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Two tour operators nabbed for fraud

The Central Crime Branch have arrested two for allegedly cheating people by collecting money from them for tours, and promising them a commission if they introduced new customers.

Published: 27th October 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch have arrested two for allegedly cheating people by collecting money from them for tours, and promising them a commission if they introduced new customers.

Prashanth B and his sister Rekha have been arrested. The police said they were running the ‘Royal Dream of Fly Pvt Ltd’ firm in Sir MV Layout. The office was raided on Monday, following credible information that the firm was cheating its customers. 

“He lured customers with package tours within India and even to foreign countries. He charged Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 58,000 based on the destination. He also offered a commission of 20-30 per cent to those customers who introduced new customers. After receiving the money, however, he kept postponing the tour citing reasons and cheated them,” the police said.

Investigations revealed that he was booked for a similar offence in Chandra Layout police station in 2017. The police is investigating how many people he has cheated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp