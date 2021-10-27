Two tour operators nabbed for fraud

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch have arrested two for allegedly cheating people by collecting money from them for tours, and promising them a commission if they introduced new customers.

Prashanth B and his sister Rekha have been arrested. The police said they were running the ‘Royal Dream of Fly Pvt Ltd’ firm in Sir MV Layout. The office was raided on Monday, following credible information that the firm was cheating its customers.

“He lured customers with package tours within India and even to foreign countries. He charged Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 58,000 based on the destination. He also offered a commission of 20-30 per cent to those customers who introduced new customers. After receiving the money, however, he kept postponing the tour citing reasons and cheated them,” the police said.

Investigations revealed that he was booked for a similar offence in Chandra Layout police station in 2017. The police is investigating how many people he has cheated.