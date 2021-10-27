Get in the spirit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Halloween is just a few days away and the city’s event planners have all sorts of thrills and chills planned for those interested. If you’re looking for some fun activities to do on October 31, here are places you can check out.

Movie time

To mark the occasion, you can watch a scary movie outdoors with SCC SkyCinema. Brace yourself for chills and thrills while you enjoy the rooftop cinema experience. Silence of the Lambs will be played on October 30 and A Quiet Place will be played on October 31 at VR Bengaluru. Details: bookmyshow.com

Party tricks

To make this spooky night interesting, Bacardi is hosting a Halloween-themed workshop where you can learn to mix spooky cocktails for your friends via Zoom. The workshop will be hosted by Hemant Mundkur, the brand ambassador. Three lucky participants stand a chance to win the Casa Bacardi Halloween-themed kit as well. Entry is free.

Details: lbb.com

Costume party

Polish those halos, hone those pitchforks and head to XU, The Leela Palace, for a costume bash with DJ Rohit. There will also be a night of spirits, spells, thrills and chills.

Details: insider.in

Local touch

If you’re looking for a local vibe, Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined is hosting an exclusive Kannada DJ party by NKM, featuring DJ Nuthan and DJ Massy. Dance to Kannada tunes and party it up in style. Details: insider.in