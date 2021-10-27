Youth sexually harasses 10-year-old on train

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking case, a 10-year-old girl travelling by train with her mother and grandmother from Bengaluru to Hubballi, was sexually abused by a youth recently. The youth has been arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, after a co-passenger shot a video of the act.

The incident occurred on the night of October 17 aboard the KSR Bengaluru-Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Special (Train no. 06241) when the train had crossed Tumakuru station and was heading towards Kadur, said a reliable source. Giving details, he said that the youth had been following the girl all day. “He had waited till late at night for her family to fall asleep. Then he flashed the girl and tried to make her stimulate him. The victim had no clue what was going on.”

A co-passenger, who witnessed the incident, called up his brother, a cop, for help. The latter told him to get hold of some evidence so that the abuser can be brought to book, the source added. The passenger then shot a quick video and later woke up people in the compartment.

“Passengers verbally abused him and possibly thrashed him too. One passenger called the Railway’s Emergency Response System, number 112. When the train reached Kadur railway station, Government Railway Police came to the compartment and took him away,” another source said.

The accused is a native of Karnataka, who is unemployed. An FIR was booked against him under the POCSO Act. “The video served as sufficient evidence to book him under the stringent Act, under which offences are non-bailable,” a source said. He was produced before a court.