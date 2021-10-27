STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth sexually harasses 10-year-old on train

In a shocking case, a 10-year-old girl travelling by train with her mother and grandmother from Bengaluru to Hubballi, was sexually abused by a youth recently.

Published: 27th October 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking case, a 10-year-old girl travelling by train with her mother and grandmother from Bengaluru to Hubballi, was sexually abused by a youth recently. The youth has been arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, after a co-passenger shot a video of the act.

The incident occurred on the night of October 17 aboard the KSR Bengaluru-Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Special (Train no. 06241) when the train had crossed Tumakuru station and was heading towards Kadur, said a reliable source. Giving details, he said that the youth had been following the girl all day. “He had waited till late at night for her family to fall asleep. Then he flashed the girl and tried to make her stimulate him. The victim had no clue what was going on.”

A co-passenger, who witnessed the incident, called up his brother, a cop, for help. The latter told him to get hold of some evidence so that the abuser can be brought to book, the source added. The passenger then shot a quick video and later woke up people in the compartment.

“Passengers verbally abused him and possibly thrashed him too. One passenger called the Railway’s Emergency Response System, number 112. When the train reached Kadur railway station, Government Railway Police came to the compartment and took him away,” another source said. 

The accused is a native of Karnataka, who is unemployed. An FIR was booked against him under the POCSO Act. “The video served as sufficient evidence to book him under the stringent Act, under which offences are non-bailable,” a source said. He was produced before a court. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Sexual abuse minor girl
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp