Beware! Stroke can strike at any age

Dr Lokesh B By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stroke is the second leading cause of death and a major cause of disability, according to the Global Burden of Disease study 2015. Recently, this burden is further increasing, especially among youngsters. Stroke is a medical emergency and among young Indians, it is a serious public health concern.

Cerebral infarction is a kind of ischemic stroke caused by a blockage in the blood vessels (arteries) supplying blood to the brain and is the most frequent type of stroke affecting the majority of today’s population. Commonly known to affect the elderly, the incidence of stroke under the age of 45 has increased, accounting for 10 to 15 per cent of all strokes. Stress and an erratic lifestyle combined with health conditions such as diabetes and obesity are the biggest risk factors.

How to identify early signs and symptoms of a stroke

Stroke can often be a silent or a painless disease which occurs suddenly. The most common symptoms of stroke are sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arms, or legs, especially affecting one side of the body, sudden difficulty in speaking or understanding, sudden vision loss or disturbance of one or both eyes, difficulty in walking, dizziness, and a lack of balance or coordination.

One of the most effective methods to identify the signs of stroke is by the F.A.S.T method — facial drooping, arm weakness, speech problems, and time. This acronym is used as a mnemonic to aid in the detection of stroke. Stroke is a treatable condition with early detection and treatment, followed by physical therapy in a specialist rehabilitation centre for the best possible outcomes.

Understanding the causes

Unhealthy lifestyle: Smoking, consuming alcohol, and lack of exercise is dangerous. Eating junk or unhealthy food can lead to accumulation of unhealthy fats, thus increasing the risk of high cholesterol levels in the blood. This deposits in the arteries supplying blood to the brain and leads to stroke. Medical conditions: Diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia (high lipid fat), previous history of stroke, rheumatic heart disease, irregular heartbeat (atrial fibrillation). Factors such use of birth control pills or hormone therapies that include oestrogen can increase the risk of stroke in women.

Tips to lower risk

Keep a healthy diet: A healthy diet is one of your strongest weapons in the fight against stroke. Eating nutritious, fresh, and unprocessed foods, as well as reducing your salt intake, have all been linked to a decreased risk of stroke, as they lower your risk of hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, and high cholesterol, all of which are classic risk factors for stroke. Obesity raises your chances of stroke. Weight loss can help lower blood pressure and relieve stress in heart, lungs, blood vessels and bones. Quit harmful habits like smoking and excessive drinking. Smokers have a two to four times greater risk of stroke than non-smokers. Get at least 30 minutes of consistent physical activity every day. If you have diabetes, check your blood sugar levels on a regular basis, take your prescriptions as directed, and see your doctor every few months. If you’ve previously had a stroke, make sure to take the medications prescribed by your doctor to help prevent another stroke.

(The writer is consultant - zneurology, Aster CMI Hospital)