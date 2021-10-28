Jilted lover kills colleague, self in Hoskote

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gopalakrishna,a 32-year-old jilted lover, allegedly murdered his colleague, Usha (24) for refusing to marry him. He then died by suicide after consuming poison. The tragic incident took place in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district on Wednesday. The two worked together at a security agency.

Police said the victim lived in a rented house with her brother, who found her dead when he returned home from work in the evening. She was allegedly smothered to death. Gopalakrishna’s body was found about 10km from her house, near a lake.

“It is suspected that Gopalakrishna, who knew Usha’s brother won’t be home, came to the house at around 6 am and murdered her. She was wearing her uniform, and was ready to leave for work when she was murdered. A preliminary inquiry has revealed that Gopalakrishna was married but his wife had deserted him. He was pestering Usha, whom he had helped to get the job, to marry him but Usha was not interested in him, and was looking for a suitable groom. It is suspected that he was enraged by this and committed the murder,” a senior police officer said.

While Anugondanahalli police have registered a murder case, Tirumala Shetty Halli police have registered a UDR in connection with Gopalakrishna’s suicide.