No link to raid, clarifies Narayana Health

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ‘Narayana Health’ is not associated with the facility at Rajagopalnagar that was raided by PCPNDT authorities, as reported by TNIE in its October 27 edition. The hospital has clarified that Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd does not own any hospital or facility at the said location under the name ‘Narayana Health Centre’. The error is regretted.