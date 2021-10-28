Stop overthinking

Sana Rubiyana By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Overthinking is the act of “thinking about something too much and for too long”. Studies have suggested that overthinking can increase stress levels, reduce creativity and hamper one’s decision making. Overthinking is also associated with mental health issues like anxiety, depression, post traumatic stress and borderline personality disorder.

To conquer anxiety and overthinking; it is important to understand firstly the triggers. Anxiety, stress, issues with one’s own self esteem and self doubt are the common causes of overthinking. Once you identify your triggers, you can work appropriately to overcome the problem of overthinking.

First, begin by writing down your thoughts. Journaling has shown to give clarity to your thinking and also a different perspective to your negative thoughts. Reframe your thoughts from negative to positive. Look out for those thoughts that are fixed and irrational and challenge these limiting beliefs.

You can use different forms of distractions when you feel you are about to ruminate. This can help in clearing up your mental space that was occupied by overthinking. Ensure to focus on the present moment and not the past, focusing on your breath or practicing mindfulness meditation ensures that you are in the present time and space. It will make you an observer of your mind and not an actor of your mind. Followed by that, practicing acceptance and gratefulness is crucial as to a great extent it reduces your stress level and improves your well-being.

Exercise on a regular basis. Any form of physical activity will release endorphins in your body, which is a happy hormone. A better mood will allow you to live a better life. Engage in positive self- talk, practice positive affirmations on a regular basis. This will introduce positive thoughts into your mind which will lead to feeling positive emotions and overtly lead to pleasant and positive behaviours. Choose affirmations that you can relate to and you can change them as and when you feel like.

Focus on what you can control, learn to let go of things that are out of your control. Many times anxiety arises from the need to control. When we repeatedly tell ourselves that we are not good enough just as we are, we begin to judge ourselves. The roots of perfectionism stems from these thoughts, beliefs and perceptions. Generally speaking, people who want to be perfect usually have a blown up sense of their own shortcomings. Understand that nobody is perfect. Perfectionism is a disease. Thriving to be perfect will lead to overthinking. Tell yourself to embrace your limitations. Understand that you are capable of making mistakes, it’s important to learn from past mistakes but not to be stuck in the past.

All of these strategies will help in your overall life satisfaction, including self-care and self-compassion. Pampering yourself every now and then is highly recommended not just for your mental health but also for your physical wellness. Indulged in “me time”, where you can do different things that you are passionate about. Regardless of indulging in these practices, if you are still unable to overcome overthinking and anxiety, you should seek professional help. Seeking professional help will improve the overall quality of life, give you the emotional support you need, the guidance you require and a platform to address your underlying issues.

(The writer is counselling psychologist, Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road)