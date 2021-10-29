Bengaluru hospital for blanket ban on firecrackers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, a government hospital in Bengaluru, has cautioned the government to impose a blanket ban on firecrackers. Hospital authorities have recommended the government to make Deepavali only a festival of lights, and not of fireworks.

Since 2008, the hospital has treated 638 eye injuries during Deepavali. Last year, the hospital had 23 patients with eye injuries, among whom three lost their vision completely. An approximate 40 per cent of patients have been bystanders, with a higher percentage of male patients and young boys than women.

Even green firecrackers, albeit more environment friendly, are a hazard, because they contain chemicals such as barium and potassium in order to combust. “There is only a 30 per cent reduction in chemicals as compared to regular firecrackers, as well as a decrease in the amount of sound and light emitted, but they are equally capable of damaging people’s eyes.

The skin can burn due to the heat and chemicals can still cause a reaction in the eyes, if green firecrackers injure a person. Regular crackers emit poisonous gases, while green ones emit water vapour,” said Dr B L Sujatha Rathod, Director of Minto Hospital.

If fireworks have to be used, the hospital recommended bursting them in a large, spacious ground. They suggested to use a long taper to light, instead of bending down to ignite the firecrackers. The hospital also asked citizens to immerse the fireworks in a bucket of water, before disposing. The hospital, established in 1896, is one of the oldest eye speciality hospitals in the world. They treat patients with eye injuries due to firecrackers every year.

Minto Eye Hospital injuries due to crackers

2008 57

2009 57

2010 61

2011 63

2012 47

2013 61

2014 65

2015 32

2016 33

2017 45

2018 46

2019 48

2020 23