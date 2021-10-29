STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru hospital for blanket ban on firecrackers

Minto Hospital has treated 638 eye injuries due to crackers since 2008

Published: 29th October 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Ahead of Deepavali, Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, BMCRI is preparing special wards for eye injuries due to crackers | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, a government hospital in Bengaluru, has cautioned the government to impose a blanket ban on firecrackers. Hospital authorities have recommended the government to make Deepavali only a festival of lights, and not of fireworks. 

Since 2008, the hospital has treated 638 eye injuries during Deepavali. Last year, the hospital had 23 patients with eye injuries, among whom three lost their vision completely. An approximate 40 per cent of patients have been bystanders, with a higher percentage of male patients and young boys than women. 

Even green firecrackers, albeit more environment friendly, are a hazard, because they contain chemicals such as barium and potassium in order to combust. “There is only a 30 per cent reduction in chemicals as compared to regular firecrackers, as well as a decrease in the amount of sound and light emitted, but they are equally capable of damaging people’s eyes.

The skin can burn due to the heat and chemicals can still cause a reaction in the eyes, if green firecrackers injure a person. Regular crackers emit poisonous gases, while green ones emit water vapour,” said Dr B L Sujatha Rathod, Director of Minto Hospital. 

If fireworks have to be used, the hospital recommended bursting them in a large, spacious ground. They suggested to use a long taper to light, instead of bending down to ignite the firecrackers. The hospital also asked citizens to immerse the fireworks in a bucket of water, before disposing. The hospital, established in 1896, is one of the oldest eye speciality hospitals in the world. They treat patients with eye injuries due to firecrackers every year. 

Minto Eye Hospital injuries due to crackers

2008   57
2009   57
2010   61
2011   63
2012   47
2013   61
2014   65
2015  32
2016  33
2017  45
2018  46
2019  48
2020  23

Bengaluru Minto Ophthalmic Hospital firecrackers blanket ban
Comments

