Complain to BBMP on statues, flagpoles: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In response to a public interest litigation (PIL), seeking directions to remove the unauthorised statues and flagpoles in Bengaluru, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the petitioner to submit the complaint to the Chief Commissioner of BBMP.

The petitioner, KS Suresh, filed a PIL citing that the unauthorised flagpoles and statues are causing an inconvenience to the public at large, and have caused a traffic hazard. V Sreenidhi, the counsel arguing for BBMP, submitted that no specific allegations have been made with respect to which statues are causing a problem for the public. He added that some of these statues have been in the city for over 20-25 years. The BBMP would be willing to look into the matter and take remedial measures if the specificities are mentioned.

Taking note of the submission, the division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum directed the petitioner to give specific instances of the statues and flagpoles causing an inconvenience, within 10 days to BBMP. The court observed that the Chief Commissioner of BBMP should enquire into the matter, and take apt remedial measures.