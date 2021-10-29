STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops still have no clues of Kannada film producer’s kin

Two domestic helps of a neighbour of the producer, were allegedly manhandled by the accused, following a skirmish over sweeping their employer’s house. 

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Mahalakshmi Layout police on Thursday questioned four people, including a pub manager, over the escape of a Kannada film producer’s family members following a crime, while also seeking to ascertain the alleged involvement of bouncers in the same.

The crime in question took place on Saturday evening. Two domestic helps of a neighbour of the producer, were allegedly manhandled by the accused, following a skirmish over sweeping their employer’s house. 

A senior police officer said four bouncers, actor Snehit and his mother Rekha Jagadish, who are the prime accused in the FIR, were in contact with the pub manager and three other friends, prior to fleeing the city. Based on call records, the police summoned these contacts for questioning. So far, no clues have been found regarding the whereabouts of the accused. 

Meanwhile, it is reported that on Wednesday, the complainant, Anuradha, approached police and requested that two names be removed from the FIR. But officers told her it was not possible since the FIR had already been submitted before the court. It is alleged that a few people, including politicians and filmstars, had pressured her to arrive at a compromise in the case. It may be recalled that the North Division police have formed eight teams to trace the family members of producer Soundarya Jagadish. 

