Public data now free for researchers in Karnataka

Karnataka is now giving free access of data from government departments, such as education and health to students for research purposes.

Published: 29th October 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is now giving free access of data from government departments, such as education and health to students for research purposes. The department of e-governance, is hosting an umbrella platform on its ‘Open Data Portal’, which will have a stream of raw data sets that researchers can use for every department. Anybody from the country, who is registered and authorised to do research can use this facility. 

“Research organizations like IISc, IIT-B can have an MoU with us, for specific data sets that they need, for instance from the education or the women and child welfare department, and we can provide the same. This is applicable even if the data cannot be publicly provided on the portal free of cost”, said Shreevyas H M, Project Director, Mahiti Kanaja, Digilocker, National Academic Depository and Karnataka Open Data Initiative.

“The public data-sets can be shared with students, research organisations, NGO’s or other government departments, and citizens. If some research organisation is working on a specific problem, and want a particular data-set that is not available in the portal, they can sign an MoU with the department, and we share the data with them through API,” Shreevyas said.

He added that the data-sets can be sold by a department to start-ups. There is still contention on whether public data should be made available for private firms, the departments are yet to decide on a suitable revenue model. 

