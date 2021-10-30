At Bangalore University, learn upto five languages if you're non-Kannadiga

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the language choices one can learn upto five languages at Bangalore University, said Vice Chancellor KR Venugopal. He was talking at Vikasana : NEP 2020 Vision to Act, at Bengaluru City University on Friday.

Kannadigas, i.e. those who have learned Kannada from classes one to 12, will have compulsory Kannada for four semesters. And they can pursue one other language for either two semesters or four semesters. Should they choose to study the second language for just two semesters, they can study a third language for the third and fourth semester, he explained.

Talking to The New Indian Express on the sidelines of the programme, Venugopal said that non Kannadigas can choose Functional Kannada in first or second semester. In the alternate semester they can choose another language such as Arabic or Hindi.

In the second year, they learn altogether another language, which brings the count to three languages. Meanwhile they can choose as language two, a fourth language (for instance here Persian) for the first two semesters, and and a fifth language in the third and fourth semester, he added.

Meanwhile private colleges are still worried about implementation despite classes officially being opened on October 21.

Despite syllabus being out on October 16, there are still unaswered questions, said private college lecturers associated to the university. For instance, students still are wondering if they are eligible for the four year course, said one lecturer.

Another major concern is the lack of staff to meet the changing demand for new subjects when it comes to electives. "For instance, we do not know what the workload of a subject is going to be till the students chooses the particular subject (in the preceding semester). Colleges are relying on guest faculties," said head of the language department of a private college under BU.

Lecturers told The New Indian Express that there's also a concern about the minimum intake to run a course.Another major question on students minds is when the examination will be held said the professor.

A professor at BU rued that the NEP in essence is being touted as a skill centric education , whereas the focus ought to have been on interdisciplinary and fun ways of learning that will holistically develop an individual.