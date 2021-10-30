STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

At Bangalore University, learn upto five languages if you're non-Kannadiga

Kannadigas, i.e. those who have learned Kannada from classes one to 12, will have compulsory Kannada for four semesters.

Published: 30th October 2021 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore University

Bangalore University (File photo| EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the language choices one can learn upto five languages at Bangalore University, said Vice Chancellor KR Venugopal. He was talking at Vikasana : NEP 2020 Vision to Act, at Bengaluru City University on Friday.

Kannadigas, i.e. those who have learned Kannada from classes one to 12, will have compulsory Kannada for four semesters. And they can pursue one other language for either two semesters or four semesters. Should they choose to study the second language for just two semesters, they can study a third language for the third and fourth semester, he explained.

Talking to The New Indian Express on the sidelines of the programme, Venugopal said that non Kannadigas can choose Functional Kannada in first or second semester. In the alternate semester they can choose another language such as Arabic or Hindi.

In the second year, they learn altogether another language, which brings the count to three languages. Meanwhile they can choose as language two, a fourth language (for instance here Persian) for the first two semesters, and and a fifth language in the third and fourth semester, he added.

Meanwhile private colleges are still worried about implementation despite classes officially being opened on October 21.

Despite syllabus being out on October 16, there are still unaswered questions, said private college lecturers associated to the university.  For instance, students still are wondering if they are eligible for the four year course, said one lecturer.

Another major concern is the lack of staff to meet the changing demand for new subjects when it comes to electives. "For instance, we do not know what the workload of a subject is going to be till the students chooses the particular subject (in the preceding semester). Colleges are relying on guest faculties," said head of the language department of a private college under BU.

Lecturers told The New Indian Express that there's also a concern about the minimum intake to run a course.Another major question on students minds is when the examination will be held said the professor.

A professor at BU rued that the NEP in essence is being touted as a skill centric education , whereas the focus ought to have been on interdisciplinary and fun ways of learning that will holistically develop an individual.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore University Vikasana NEP 2020 KR Venugopal BU languages Bangalore University language
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp