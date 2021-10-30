Sections of Bengaluru school shut after student tests Covid positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three sections of a school in Basavanagudi were shut down after a student tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. However, officials clarified that he got infected at home and not at school.

The boy’s grandmother tested positive on Monday. After this, the Class 8 student stopped coming to school. Once his test turned positive, the three sections of the eight standard were sanitised and shut.

“There were anyway less students to begin with due to a mix of offline and online classes. The swab samples of the remaining 15 students have been taken and the results are awaited. Students are returning to school after nearly two years and this incident must not spread fear and panic,” said a BBMP health official.

Recently, 33 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Galibeedu, Madikeri tested positive. The institution reopened on September 20 and students from across the district reported for offline classes.