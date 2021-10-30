STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sections of Bengaluru school shut after student tests Covid positive

The boy's grandmother tested positive on Monday. After this, the Class 8 student stopped coming to school.

Published: 30th October 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Recently, 33 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Galibeedu, Madikeri tested positive. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three sections of a school in Basavanagudi were shut down after a student tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. However, officials clarified that he got infected at home and not at school.

The boy’s grandmother tested positive on Monday. After this, the Class 8 student stopped coming to school. Once his test turned positive, the three sections of the eight standard were sanitised and shut.

“There were anyway less students to begin with due to a mix of offline and online classes. The swab samples of the remaining 15 students have been taken and the results are awaited. Students are returning to school after nearly two years and this incident must not spread fear and panic,” said a BBMP health official.

Recently, 33 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Galibeedu, Madikeri tested positive. The institution reopened on September 20 and students from across the district reported for offline classes. 

COVID 19 in Bengaluru
Comments(1)

  • Shobha
    There is no need to risk children's lives by sending them to school..please continue online classes..in the meantime govt must strive to get everyone including children vaccinated..in another 3-4 months anyway the academic year will end..
    16 hours ago reply
