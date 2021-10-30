STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teaching must be multidisciplinary, says expert

They have to change to co-designing and team teaching, said Gopalkrishna Joshi, Executive Director and Member Secretary of Karnataka State Higher Education Council.

Technology can be leveraged in classrooms, says expert.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite several colleges being single disciplinary, it is possible to achieve multidisciplinary goal and for this, teachers have to realise that the days of designing a course and teaching it are gone. 

They have to change to co-designing and team teaching, said Gopalkrishna Joshi, Executive Director and Member Secretary of Karnataka State Higher Education Council. He was speaking at ‘Vikasana: NEP 2020 Vision to Act’, at Bengaluru City University on Friday. Joshi said interdisciplinary approach (blending two disciplines) should not be based on a marriage of convenience, but a marriage of problems -- two disciplines marrying to effectively solve a problem --  because no real-life problem can be solved by single and classroom disciplinary knowledge. 

Agreeing on multidisciplinary approach to problem solving, Gururaj Karajagi, Chairman of Academy of Creative Teaching, Guiding and a council member of Disha Bharat, the non-profit that organised the series of webinars, said teachers must undergo creative teaching training, where they match the students’ style of learning and teachers’ style of teaching. He rued that there was training on adolescent psychology.

Meanwhile, Joshi said that technology can be leveraged in classrooms and believed and solutions in new-age pedagogy lay in blended approach of teaching and learning, and one must know the business of education.

He stressed the need to implement practices such as problem or project based learning which puts the responsibility of learning on students. Playing on the human tendency to pick a problem and solve it, Joshi said that higher education institutes should use this human tendency and transform novice problem solvers to experts.

