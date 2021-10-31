STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP delimitation panel’s term extended by six months

As it has already been three months past that deadline, the chief minister has given the committee time till January 28, 2022.

Published: 31st October 2021 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Justice

The BBMP council elections can be held in February-March, only after delimitation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Urban Development Department (UDD) has issued extending the term of the BBMP ward delimitation committee by six months, citing the pandemic situation. With this, the delimitation of the BBMP wards and increasing them from 198 to 243 will happen only early next year. 

The order, issued on Saturday, stated that the delimitation committee was given a term of six months, which ended on July 7. As it has already been three months past that deadline, the chief minister has given the committee time till January 28, 2022. The BBMP council elections can be held in February-March, only after delimitation.  

According to sources in the BBMP, the order has come a week before the Supreme Court hearing on the delimitation and elections. Since the State Government has no supporting documents to explain the delay, it has cited the pandemic, they said. 

The sources also claimed that the state has diverted all corporators’ and city development funds to MLAs, and if elections are to be held at this stage, there is no money to give to corporators, conduct elections or take up civic works. Another reason is that the government is waiting for the bypoll results. After that, they will decide whether elections can be held to the city corporation council, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Urban Development Department BBMP
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp