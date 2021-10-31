STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cyclists pedal their way to raise cancer awareness in Bengaluru

The cyclists covered 24km along the Varthur Road, Forum Mall and Hope Farm, before returning to Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli.

Published: 31st October 2021 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister Aravind Limbavali flags off the cyclothon.

Former minister Aravind Limbavali flags off the cyclothon. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ‘Cancer is curable’- the  message resonated across Whitefield on Saturday with more than 100 cyclists pedalling across the area to spread awareness about the issue. Organised by Rainbow Children’s Hospital, the mega cyclothon was held to fund treatment of underprivileged kids suffering from cancer. 

Flagging off the event, former minister and MLA for Mahadevapura Aravind Limbavali said, “I am extremely proud to flag off this cyclothon. This will help hundreds of kids get cancer treatment at the earliest.” The cyclists covered 24km along the Varthur Road, Forum Mall and Hope Farm, before returning to Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli.

Speaking about the concerns on childhood cancer and how early detection is the key, Dr Rakshay Shetty, Head, Paediatric Intensive Care Services, Rainbow Children’s Hospital said, “Childhood cancer is not rare. However, the good news is that majority of the cases are curable, provided they get the right treatment at the right facility.”

Meanwhile, Dr Vasudha N Rao, Consultant Paediatric Oncology at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, added that the cyclothon also raised funds for CANKIDS, an NGO helping thousands of childhood cancer patients all over India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rainbow Children’s Hospital
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp