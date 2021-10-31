Cyclists pedal their way to raise cancer awareness in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ‘Cancer is curable’- the message resonated across Whitefield on Saturday with more than 100 cyclists pedalling across the area to spread awareness about the issue. Organised by Rainbow Children’s Hospital, the mega cyclothon was held to fund treatment of underprivileged kids suffering from cancer.

Flagging off the event, former minister and MLA for Mahadevapura Aravind Limbavali said, “I am extremely proud to flag off this cyclothon. This will help hundreds of kids get cancer treatment at the earliest.” The cyclists covered 24km along the Varthur Road, Forum Mall and Hope Farm, before returning to Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli.

Speaking about the concerns on childhood cancer and how early detection is the key, Dr Rakshay Shetty, Head, Paediatric Intensive Care Services, Rainbow Children’s Hospital said, “Childhood cancer is not rare. However, the good news is that majority of the cases are curable, provided they get the right treatment at the right facility.”

Meanwhile, Dr Vasudha N Rao, Consultant Paediatric Oncology at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, added that the cyclothon also raised funds for CANKIDS, an NGO helping thousands of childhood cancer patients all over India.