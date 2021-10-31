STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
That 80s show: Renovated Bal Bhavan to refresh memories

The toy train from 1992 (R) Present toy train at Bal Bhavan.

The toy train from 1992 (R) Present toy train at Bal Bhavan. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not just children, even adults who grew up in Bengaluru in the 1980s will soon have an opportunity to relive their childhood at the restored Bal Bhavan in the city’s prime lung space, Cubbon Park. The Bal Bhavan Society and Smart City Mission team are working on recreating Bal Bhavan as it was in the 1980s, with a summer camp area, puppet show area, a toy train, boating, pond with aqua life and even a horse riding ring. However, all this will be ready only in June 2022.

To replicate details of the Bal Bhavan of yore, architects, engineers and Society members are studying photographs of those years, and getting information from members, heritage associations and even from Bengalureans who spent their childhood here.

Initially, when the project was conceptualised, it cost Rs 6 crore, but the Society is yet to submit the complete plan to the Smart City team, after which the project cost is likely to increase, Bengaluru Smart City Mission Limited Managing Director Rajendra Cholan said. The project was initially not a part of Smart City works, but was included two months ago.

Society Chairperson Chikkamma Basavaraju told The New Indian Express that in the new plan, the landscape and basic structure will not change, only the models will. The play equipment will have a mix of old and new games. The toy train and station will be redone, with online ticketing system. Boating will be back, and the space for summer camps and shows will be recreated.

The new look includes improved benches, an a pebbled walking track for the comfort of toddlers and senior citizens. Broken and rusty amusement ride infrastructure will be removed and the space will be upgraded. The two departments will also hold talks with activists, experts and conservationists on introducing horse riding in the area, and are keen to check the feasibility of the plan.

