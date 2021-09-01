BBMP draws up plan for 100% cover of first Covid vaccine dose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bengaluru Urban achieving a target of 100% first dose vaccination coverage of the targeted population, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also come out with an action plan to speed up vaccination and achieve 100% first dose coverage in the next 45 days.

BBMP has decided to extend vaccination timings to 9m. Earlier, vaccination sites used to operate till 4pm, but now, two vaccination centres in each assembly constituency will operate from 8am to 9pm every day. Over 50 vaccination sites will operate from 8am to 9pm.

Special Commissioner Randeep D said, “We aim to achieve complete first dose coverage of the targeted population in the next 45 days. Now we have surplus supply of around 1 lakh vaccines every day, while the number was 35,000-50,000 earlier. We hope to achieve 1 lakh plus doses per day.”

As of August 29, over 75 per cent of first dose coverage, and 27 per cent second dose coverage was completed in BBMP limits. BBMP also aims to achieve 1 lakh vaccinations per day. Permanent vaccination centres that identified in PHC limits will operate from 8am to 2.30pm, effective September 1. If the public waits in the queue even after 2.30pm, vaccination will be continued.

BBMP has also initiated a mega camp called ‘Bruhat Lasika Shibira’ to be conducted in three locations -- Malleswaram playground, Epidemic Diseases Hospital, Yelahanka New Town, and Ambedkar Bhavan. The vaccination drive will begin at 8am and continue to 9pm.

Health officers are also advised to arrange vaccination for residents of slums and low-income groups, and special camps in areas where vaccination camps haven’t been held. Mobile vaccination centres will be used to vaccinated the public at bus and railway stations, markets, government offices and tech parks and also near near the houses of senior citizens, bedridden patients. A ‘Lasika Mela’ will be held every Wednesday, where the target is to vaccinate 1.5-2 lakh people.

Randeep added that certain people are still hesitant to get vaccinated. “In order to address this, we have asked local leaders to spread awareness and make public announcements. We also decided to bring in teams to talk to residents and remove hesitancy.”