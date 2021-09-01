STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conduct survey of toilets in Bengaluru: Karnataka HC tells Legal Services Authority

The court directed the member secretary of the KSLSA to submit detailed report within four weeks and furnish the copy of the report to the respondent authorities.

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the member secretary of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) to conduct a survey on toilets in the city, their conditions, including availability of water, and if they are cleaned or not. 

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order while hearing the public interest litigation filed by city-based Letzkit Foundation. 
The court directed the member secretary of the KSLSA to submit detailed report within four weeks and furnish the copy of the report to the respondent authorities. Further hearing was adjourned to October 7, 2021. 

Claiming that there were not enough public toilets in Bengaluru and the existing ones were not properly maintained, the petitioner has sought directions to BBMP to provide sufficient number of public toilets both paid as well as for free usage and ensure that those toilets are kept clean as per the guidelines prescribed under the Swachh Bharat Mission launched by the Union government.

The petitioner also contended that as per guidelines, Bengaluru required 1,100 public toilets and a toilet complex set up every 7 km. However, as per the information available on the BBMP website, Bengaluru has only 479 toilets constructed between 1965 and 2014.

